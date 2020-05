Mildly positive tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.7%

French CAC 40 futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.7%

The risk undertone mirrors that of sentiment from towards the end of last week, where we saw European and US equities post solid gains before the weekend. For now, that slightly more optimistic mood is carrying over to the new week but let's see if it can stay the course.