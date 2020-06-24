Eurostoxx futures -0.6% in early European trading

Slightly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.7%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.5%

This comes on the back of more solid gains posted in trading yesterday, with the market mood looking a little more tepid as we start the new day. US futures are keeping closer to flat levels with Asian equities seeing mixed tones as well in trading today.





The US cash market will be the one to watch later in the day after the S&P 500 retreated from resistance around the 3,153 to 3,155 region yesterday and the Dow also backing off from a test of its 200-day moving average.





Those are the key technical spots limiting any further upside potential for now and will be of particular interest as we look towards the trading day ahead.



