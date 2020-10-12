Eurostoxx futures +0.6% in early European trading

A more positive tone in early trades

German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%

Europe appears to be taking some cues from Chinese stocks today, which are trading over 2% higher after the PBOC intervened to curb the recent strength in the yuan.





That said, Japanese stocks provided a more mixed picture in Asia with the Nikkei closing lower by 0.3%. However, US futures are keeping more upbeat and trading up ~0.3%.





The Treasuries market will be closed today so that may impact liquidity somewhat later in the day but for now, the risk mood is keeping on the steadier side to start the day.





In the currencies space, not much is changing still as the dollar trades more mixed and little changed after a minor advance earlier on the PBOC headline from the weekend.



