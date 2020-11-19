Eurostoxx futures -0.6% in early European trading

Softer tones amid some catch-up play in early trades

German DAX futures -0.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.8% US stocks slumped into the close yesterday as NYC announced temporary school closures, but that all came after the European close so there is some catch-up play here.





The drop in European futures isn't as bad as the near 1% decline earlier, as US futures are seen keeping steadier to start the session currently. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are near flat levels, erasing the mild losses earlier.





The overall risk mood remains more guarded and cautious, as present virus concerns continue to chip away at investor optimism on the week.