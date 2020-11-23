Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

Cautious optimism observed in early trades

German DAX futures 0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%

The AstraZeneca vaccine news gave stock futures a brief jolt but things are settling down a little over the last few minutes.





It is no doubt good news that more vaccines are shown to be developing effectiveness in combating the virus, and that bodes well for the long-term outlook.





But again, it'll take time before we get to the end of the pandemic tunnel and the here and now is still plagued with uncertainty amid the virus situation across Europe and the US.





S&P 500 futures are now up 0.5% from around 0.3% earlier before the vaccine news.



