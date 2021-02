Positive vibes observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

This reflects the stronger risk appetite in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.5% as we get things underway on the session.





While there will be watchful eyes on GME and the retail trading frenzy, the broader market is adjusting to the environment and that is helping to see a calmer mood overall.