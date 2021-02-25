Eurostoxx futures +0.6% in early European trading

German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%

The market is keeping with the optimism since the rebound on Tuesday, feeding off the reassurance from the Fed this week.





This looks very much like it could be a repeat episode of how the market got all worried going into the January FOMC meeting but later rebounded in the next week after the month-end (to fresh all-time highs I might add), taking comfort in the Powell put.