Eurostoxx futures +0.6% in early European trading
The positive vibes reverberate to Europe in early trades
- German DAX futures +0.6%
- UK FTSE futures +0.5%
- Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%
The market is keeping with the optimism since the rebound on Tuesday, feeding off the reassurance from the Fed this week.
This looks very much like it could be a repeat episode of how the market got all worried going into the January FOMC meeting but later rebounded in the next week after the month-end (to fresh all-time highs I might add), taking comfort in the Powell put.
US futures are also keeping higher once again today, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2% and Nasdaq futures up 0.3% at the moment.