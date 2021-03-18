Eurostoxx futures +0.6% in early European trading
European futures reflect a jump in early trades
- German DAX futures +0.8%
- UK FTSE futures +0.4%
European indices closed more tepid and mixed yesterday, before the FOMC meeting came about. Hence, there's some element of catching up to the gains in their US counterparts as we look to kick start the new day.
Of note, Eurostoxx futures are at their highest levels since May 2008 - breaching the pre-pandemic highs while German DAX futures are at record highs.