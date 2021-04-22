Eurostoxx futures +0.6% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Positive tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.5%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.5%
This builds on the gains from yesterday, as European equities are still clawing back the deep losses sustained on Tuesday. The more positive mood here also in part reflects some catch up to the surge in US equities - which closed at the highs.

US futures are looking rather flattish so far to start the session, while Treasury yields are a touch lower with 10-year yields down 2 bps to 1.535%.

