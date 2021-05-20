Eurostoxx futures +0.6% in early European trading
A bit of a catch up to the late bounce in US stocks yesterday
- Germany DAX futures +0.6%
- UK FTSE futures +0.8%
European indices closed much lower yesterday and failed to really get in on most of the late bounce in US equities towards the closing stages. Overall risk sentiment remains steady but there is still some sense of trepidation.
US futures are keeping at flat levels though cryptos are bouncing a little with Bitcoin holding close to $40,000 ahead of European trading.