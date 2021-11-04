Eurostoxx futures +0.6% in early European trading

Upbeat tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.4% This comes after a mixed and tepid showing by European indices yesterday, closing before the push higher in Wall Street after the Fed. Of note, DAX futures are trading at record highs so that underscores the positive sentiment in the equities space.





But the overall risk mood is more balanced, with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures both flat as we look to get things going on the session.