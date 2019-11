The positive risk vibes spill over to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures +0.6%

French CAC 40 futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

The more optimistic risk tones continue to reverberate as we begin European trading. The real question is can it last through to the weekend? So far, there aren't any signs that it could yet falter but it's best not to be complacent.





All it takes is just one negative headline and it could all fall apart.