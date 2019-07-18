Eurostoxx futures -0.7% in early European trading

Softer tones reverberate over to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -1.0%

French CAC 40 futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

This mainly reflects the softer mood seen in Asian equities as well as US futures (E-minis down 0.3%) with concerns surrounding US-China trade talks and the global economy continuing to steal the focus to start the day.





That is lending to bids in the yen and franc but with bonds holding steady, we're not exactly seeing a full-fledged risk-off mood in markets just yet. Treasury yields are near flat levels on the day currently despite equities finding little solace amid a rate cut being delivered by the Bank of Korea as well earlier.



