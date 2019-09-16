Eurostoxx futures -0.7% in early European trading

Softer tones observed on heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East

German DAX futures -0.9%

French CAC 40 futures -0.5%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

Some added softness seen in European futures ahead of the open after a decent performance last Friday. The mood here fits in line with what we're seeing elsewhere in markets with US futures also lower by ~0.5% to start the session.





In the currencies space, defensive flows are observed as well with the yen and franc among the beneficiaries though both currencies are off their highs earlier. USD/JPY has climbed back up to 107.85 currently from a low of 107.46 earlier today.





Looking ahead, markets should remain cautious and more risk averse but we are seeing those fears recede a bit rather than extend further.





But the more defensive mood will be something that will play on investors' minds this week amid fear that we could see escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.



