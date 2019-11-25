Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

Asia passes over the green baton to Europe to kick start the new week

German DAX futures +0.7%

French CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

The positive risk mood carries over to the European morning in early trades as futures hold solid gains ahead of the cash equity open in just under an hour from now.





USD/JPY continues to keep firm at 108.85 currently with the aussie and kiwi also sitting a little higher on the day. As risk sentiment is holding better, gold is also seen lower currently just under $1,459, down by 0.2%.



