Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

The more positive risk mood reverberates to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures +0.8%

French CAC 40 futures +0.8%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

The more buoyant risk mood continues to Europe and is helping to keep risk currencies underpinned to start the session as well. Treasury yields are also sitting higher as European morning trade begins, with 10-year yields up by 1.2 bps to 1.582% currently.





USD/JPY stays bid near session highs at 109.91 while the aussie is continuing to flirt with key near-term levels against the dollar around 0.6714.



