Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

The positive vibes from Asia is spilling over in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%

It seems that Europe is hoping to keep the risk party going with futures pointing towards a more optimistic start to the session. That said, US futures are keeping more on the defensive still with S&P 500 futures down by 0.2% at the moment.





The civil unrest in the US remains a niggling issue for risk at the moment as Trump is reportedly considering military intervention to try and address the situation on the ground.



