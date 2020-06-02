Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

The positive vibes from Asia is spilling over in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.5%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.5%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%
It seems that Europe is hoping to keep the risk party going with futures pointing towards a more optimistic start to the session. That said, US futures are keeping more on the defensive still with S&P 500 futures down by 0.2% at the moment.

The civil unrest in the US remains a niggling issue for risk at the moment as Trump is reportedly considering military intervention to try and address the situation on the ground.

