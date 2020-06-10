Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

A more positive tone in early trades

German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%

This mirrors the tone seen in US futures, which are up by about 0.5% to 0.6% as we get things going in European morning trade. Stocks took a bit of a breather in trading yesterday but things are looking slightly better in the new day.





That said, all eyes are on the Fed today so it is too early to draw any conclusions from the slightly firmer risk tones for now and what that would mean for the rest of the week.



