Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

Optimistic tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.9%

UK FTSE futures +0.9%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%







This sets up a firmer open for equities later but that isn't quite translating into much for the major currencies space as the focus remains on the dollar, as it meets some key technical crossroads going into the session ahead.

European indices ended yesterday more mixed in another somewhat disappointing session, but the late gains seen in US stocks is giving risk buyers another shot in trading today.