Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

A more positive start in early trades

German dAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%

A weaker euro is perhaps helping to keep European futures more upbeat ahead of the cash market open later today, but just be mindful that the optimistic mood isn't quite reverberating across the market for the time being.





US futures are seen down by ~0.3%, so keep an eye out for that in case Wall Street pauses to catch its breath after a positive start to September.



