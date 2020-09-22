Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Some catch-up play to the late surge in US equities yesterday

  • German DAX futures +0.7%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.5%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%
European indices suffered a brutal beating yesterday and closed with well over 3% losses, missing out on the late surge in US stocks. The bounce today is more reflective of some catch-up due to the latter as optimism remains fleeting for now.

US futures are down by ~0.3% as we get the session underway, so that offers a better indication of the risk mood in the market currently.

