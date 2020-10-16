Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

A bit of catch-up play in early trades

German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.8%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4% European indices close the day near the lows yesterday, down by over 2% across the board, missing out on the late recovery in US equities towards the latter stages.





Hence, the gains here are largely due to some catch-up play and belies the more tepid and cautious risk mood to kick start the session.





US futures aren't doing a whole lot, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures keeping at flat levels at the moment. Major currencies are also mostly little change besides some mild strength in the yen, with AUD/USD seen a little weaker under its 100-day moving average.