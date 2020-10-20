Eurostoxx futures -0.7% in early European trading

Softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.7%

This owes a bit to some catch-up play to the decline in US stocks yesterday amid fading stimulus hopes, which led to a decline of ~1.6% in Wall Street at the close.





Although it should be very much expected to be dead and buried, stimulus negotiations will continue again today with Pelosi's 48-hour window set to come to an end.





Hopefully that will finally put to rest any debate of a pre-election deal so just be mindful in case risk assets fail to take much enthusiasm from the headlines later today.





For now though, the risk mood is more mixed with US futures trimming some of yesterday's decline as S&P 500 futures are up ~0.4% and Nasdaq futures are up ~0.6%.



