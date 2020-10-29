Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

A slight retracement after the sharp losses yesterday

German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.5%

This mirrors the pullback in US futures as well, though European equities remain in an arguably more vulnerable position after the plunge yesterday. Here's a look at the DAX:









Some form of retracement today is possibly warranted after the drop in the past three days, but sentiment is not much changed i.e. more fragile as the European economic outlook has received a stinging reality check amid the virus resurgence.





In any case, it is still early in the day and things could easily turn for the worse still if dip buyers prove to have weak hands later on in the session.



