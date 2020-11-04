Eurostoxx futures -0.7% in early European trading

European futures sit lower in early trades

German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.3% Equities have been a little jumpy as the market continues to digest the latest election happenings, but the more defensive mood here fits with the narrative of relative uncertainty for the time being until there is a clear winner.





S&P 500 futures have also pared gains to around 0.2% currently, though Nasdaq futures are still keeping higher by 1.9% but off the highs from earlier.