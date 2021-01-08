Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

The positive tones reverberate to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.7% It is all about the reflation/stimulus narrative in the equities and bonds space right now and the optimism is carrying over to Europe after a solid session in Asia.





S&P 500 futures are also up 0.4% following the record close yesterday, reflecting that investors are still riding high towards the weekend. And that focus is likely to override anything that the US non-farm payrolls report will dish out later today.