Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

The positive tones reverberate to Europe in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.7%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.4%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.7%
It is all about the reflation/stimulus narrative in the equities and bonds space right now and the optimism is carrying over to Europe after a solid session in Asia.

S&P 500 futures are also up 0.4% following the record close yesterday, reflecting that investors are still riding high towards the weekend. And that focus is likely to override anything that the US non-farm payrolls report will dish out later today.

