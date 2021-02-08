Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

The positive risk vibes reverberate to Europe

German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.8%





That said, major currencies are not really doing much in general though with dollar pairs within 0.1% change from opening levels at the moment.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The greenback saw gains stall at the end of last week and with EUR/USD bouncing back above 1.2000 to keep in between its key hourly moving averages, it's back to the drawing board as buyers and sellers do battle in trying to establish the next move.

This mirrors the gains in Asia as risk trades look set for a flying start to the new week. S&P 500 futures are up by 0.4% as we see a more risk-on mood in the market.