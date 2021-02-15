Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

German DAX futures +0.8%

UK FTSE futures +0.8%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.7%

Greed continues to trump fear in the market in February and the new week is looking like more of the same as equities continue to push higher.





In Asia, the Nikkei closed above 30,000 for the first time since August 1990 and while US is on holiday today, the good vibes from Friday is reverberating to today.