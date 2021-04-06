Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

German DAX futures +1.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%

After the more upbeat mood in US equities yesterday, European indices have some catching up to do following the Easter break since last Friday.





The early gains belie the more measured risk mood so far today though, with US futures pulling back slightly after yesterday's stellar advance. S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are down 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are keeping flatter with Treasury yields a touch lower.