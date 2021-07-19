Eurostoxx futures -0.7% in early European trading

Defensive tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.8%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.7% This follows a more subdued mood in Asia, with the Nikkei closing down 1.3%, the Hang Seng being down 1.9%, and the Shanghai Composite down 0.5%.





US futures are also posturing more defensively with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.3%. This is keeping the yen slightly ahead with commodity currencies lagging.





As mentioned earlier, of note, USD/CAD is testing waters just above its 200-day moving average @ 1.2645 currently - the first time above the key level since July last year.



