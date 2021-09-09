Eurostoxx futures -0.7% in early European trading

Softer risk tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.9% Just be wary that risk sentiment isn't faring too well as we look towards the session ahead, so that could prompt more defensive positioning in FX later in the day.





US futures are also down 0.4% so that isn't quite helping with the mood for now.





In Asia, the Nikkei is down 0.6% while the Hang Seng is headed for its biggest daily drop in nearly three weeks, down 2.0% as Chinese regulators summoned gaming companies (Tencent included) to urge them to protect the physical and mental health of children.