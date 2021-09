Risk tones on the defensive in early trades

German DAX futures -0.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.9%

This carries over the mood from Asia, where we're seeing the fallout from Evergrande sending a more sour tone across broader markets to start the new week.





The Hang Seng is down 3.2% while US futures are also marked down significantly; S&P 500 futures down 0.8%, Nasdaq futures down 0.6%, Dow futures down 1.0%.