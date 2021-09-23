Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

The positive vibes continue in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.6%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.5%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%
This carries over the more optimistic mood in Asia, with the Hang Seng seen up 0.9% and Shanghai Composite up 0.4% as Evergrande fears are soothed for now at least.

Elsewhere, US futures are also holding higher after the more positive reaction to the Fed. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, Dow futures up 0.3%.

