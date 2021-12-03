Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

Europe continues to play catch up in early trades

German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6% Yesterday, European equities played catch up to losses in Wall Street from Wednesday and today, they are playing catch up to the gains that came after the Europe close in the day before as US stocks surged higher thereafter.





On the balance of things, the market mood is still rather tentative as US futures took a dip lower amid omicron headlines in the US earlier. The declines have been pared but investors are cautious to build on that for the time being.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.08%, Nasdaq futures up 0.03%, and Dow futures up 0.17%.