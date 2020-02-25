Eurostoxx futures +0.8% in early European trading
Risk is faring better after the meltdown yesterday
- German DAX futures +0.8%
- French CAC 40 futures +0.7%
- UK FTSE futures +0.6%
But the key question is, can all of this hold up?
For now, the signs are encouraging with US futures also up by nearly 1% and Treasury yields also keeping higher across the curve. 10-year yields are up by 3.2 bps to 1.402%.
The market is seeing calmer heads prevail to start the European morning but it may still be a little too early to call for a return to greed with sentiment still rather fragile.