Eurostoxx futures -0.8% in early European trading

Catching up to the larger drop in Wall Street overnight

German DAX futures -0.8%

French CAC 40 futures -1.5%

UK FTSE futures -0.8%





The softer mood here is in part due to catching up on that but also as the risk mood continues to stay more tepid in trading today. US futures may be up by 0.2% but the bond market isn't quite as convinced about any reprieve just yet.





10-year Treasury yields are down by 1 bps to 1.342% and is just a hiccup away from making fresh lows near 1.30% should virus fears continue to emanate in the market.



