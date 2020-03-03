Eurostoxx futures +0.8% in early European trading

But the optimism isn't really palpable at the moment

German DAX futures +0.8%

French CAC 40 futures +0.9%

UK FTSE futures +0.8%

European equities ended the session in a mixed mood yesterday, while US equities surged strongly in the latter stages of overnight trading. The gains here may be in part due to a bit of catch up to Wall Street but the mood remains more tepid currently.





Asian equities are also ending the session with gains largely erased, with US futures sitting about ~0.2% lower as we begin the European morning.





This is keeping the likes of the yen and franc more bid as we begin the session with USD/JPY sitting around 107.90 currently, off earlier highs around 108.50.



