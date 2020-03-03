Eurostoxx futures +0.8% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

But the optimism isn't really palpable at the moment

  • German DAX futures +0.8%
  • French CAC 40 futures +0.9%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.8%
ForexLive
European equities ended the session in a mixed mood yesterday, while US equities surged strongly in the latter stages of overnight trading. The gains here may be in part due to a bit of catch up to Wall Street but the mood remains more tepid currently.

Asian equities are also ending the session with gains largely erased, with US futures sitting about ~0.2% lower as we begin the European morning.

This is keeping the likes of the yen and franc more bid as we begin the session with USD/JPY sitting around 107.90 currently, off earlier highs around 108.50.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose