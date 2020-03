Some positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.8%

French CAC 40 futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

But they are not as great as they could've been, with the mood slightly tempered by the pullback in US futures to start the day. I would argue that the overall risk mood is more tepid with Treasury yields also sitting lower at the moment.





As such, the yen is still keeping firm with USD/JPY at session lows at 107.20 currently.