Eurostoxx futures +0.8% in early European trading

Stock futures turn it around in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

French CAC 40 futures +0.8%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

Are investors starting to look at the bright side of the ECB bazooka earlier today? Or is this just a mild reprieve before liquidity/credit pressures start to seep in and we go for yet another wild ride once again?





It is still early in the day to be drawing any conclusions but after the "orderly disorder" yesterday, today feels like a day where the market may just behave any which way it wants to - and that is a scary prospect.





If anything else, I'd just say watch out for the volatility because the swings and lack of firm direction in the market is going to be messy to deal with.



