Eurostoxx futures +0.8% in early European trading

Positive risk tones in early trades to start the week

German DAX futures +1.0%

French CAC 40 futures +0.9%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%

Equities are leaning more risk-on to start the week, after a slightly better tone to end trading last week - having brushed aside worries from the situation in Hong Kong.





However, with UK and US holidays being observed today, it is going to be tough to gather much from market sentiment and price action in the sessions ahead amid thinner liquidity.





For now, major currencies remain stuck in narrow ranges for the most part, although the dollar is keeping slightly ahead of the euro to start the session.





EUR/USD is down to session lows of 1.0882, testing its 200-hour moving average now.



