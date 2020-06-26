Eurostoxx futures +0.7% in early European trading

A mildly more positive tilt in early trades

German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%

This comes after the better performance yesterday, though European indices sort of missed out on the late surge in US stocks towards the end of the day. Despite the slightly more positive tone, the market mood is still more tepid and cautious overall.





US futures are still keeping near flat levels for the most part, chopping around as we look to get things going in European morning trade.





That is leaving major currencies struggling for direction as well for the most part.





EUR/USD is trading flat at 1.1217 within a 18 pips range with AUD/USD also keeping flat at 0.6887 at the moment, keeping under its key hourly moving averages still.



