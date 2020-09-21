Eurostoxx futures -0.8% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low

It is setting up to be a rough start to the week for stocks

  • German DAX futures -0.8%
  • UK FTSE futures -1.1%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.8%
The softer mood is also reflected in US futures, which are down by ~0.6% currently. Asian equities aren't faring much better either, with the Hang Seng down by 1.6% as HSBC shares hit their lowest level since 1995 today.

Despite the more defensive risk sentiment, the dollar is on the back foot to start the day with USD/JPY hovering just above its 31 July low @ 104.19.

That will be a key spot to watch in case the level gives way and triggers more downside momentum across other yen pairs as well today, should the current risk mood keep up.

