Softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.8%

This mirrors the similar mood seen in US futures, which have now fallen by a little over 1% as we get the session underway. The overall mood is keeping further bids in the dollar and yen at the moment with EUR/USD down to a low of 1.1725 and USD/JPY slipping to 105.45.