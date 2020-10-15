Eurostoxx futures -0.8% in early European trading

Softer tones in early trades today

  • German DAX futures -0.8%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.6%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.7%
European stocks ended the day more mixed yesterday but with US equities and futures marked lower, it is pointing to some softness as we look to start the session. S&P 500 futures are down ~0.2% while Nasdaq futures are down ~0.5% currently.

Just be mindful of the more defensive risk tone as we get things underway, as that may lend some light bids into the likes of the yen and dollar if the flows gain more traction.
