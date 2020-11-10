Eurostoxx futures -0.8% in early European trading

Some retracement to the overwhelming gains yesterday

German DAX futures -0.9%

UK FTSE futures -1.0%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.5% European equities posted monster gains yesterday, brushing aside all the negative virus backdrop over the past month or so. But as the optimism in Wall Street waned towards the closing stages, that adds to reason for a bit of a breather.





That said, European futures have trimmed some of its earlier losses with US futures also doing the same. S&P 500 futures are now just down 0.1% from around 0.7% losses earlier.