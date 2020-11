Softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.9%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.8%

This reflects the softer mood in US futures, as we see S&P 500 futures down 0.6% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.3% to get things started on the session.





The slightly more defensive risk mood in keeping the yen a little more underpinned but there is no overwhelming wave of risk aversion in the market sweeping across just yet.