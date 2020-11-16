Eurostoxx futures +0.8% in early European trading

More positive vibes in early trades today

German DAX futures +0.8%

UK FTSE futures +0.7%

Spanish IBEX futures +1.4% The market is keeping a more optimistic mood as we kick start the session, with US futures also seen up by ~0.8% continuing from the positive close on Friday.





The bond market is not as convinced though, with 10-year Treasury yields seen down 1 bps to 0.885% to start the day. But major currencies are following the more positive vibes with the dollar and yen seen slightly softer as we get things underway.