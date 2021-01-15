Eurostoxx futures -0.8% in early European trading

Softer risk tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.5% The softer tone is also reflected in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.6% as we look to get things going in European morning trade.





Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal is being met with some skepticism in the market for now, as there are questions on how much of that can gather bipartisan support in Congress.





So far, the reaction is that things are relatively more underwhelming. 10-year Treasury yields are also down 2.9 bps to 1.10% and all of this put together is putting a slight bid in the dollar and yen to start the session.