Eurostoxx futures +0.8% in early European trading

A more risk-on tilt after the drop on Friday

German DAX futures +0.9%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.9% This mirrors the more positive tone in US futures now, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.5% after having been down by roughly 1% in the early stages of trading today.





The chaos from the retail trading frenzy is starting to calm down as the focus and attention turns to silver and away from the stock market. That is helping to lift broader market sentiment somewhat as we look towards European trading.