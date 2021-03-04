Eurostoxx futures -0.8% in early European trading

A softer tone observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.9% The more defensive risk tone reverberates to Europe after the meltdown in Asia, with both the Nikkei and Shanghai Composite indices falling by 2% today.





The bond market is reflecting some relative calm as 10-year Treasury yields are down 1.4 bps to 1.467% but the general undertone remains 'wait and see' until we get to Fed chair Powell's speech later on in US trading.





US futures are also keeping lower but at least off earlier lows for the time being. S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.6%.